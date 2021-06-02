Thunder Token Hits Market Cap of $75.10 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00194513 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

