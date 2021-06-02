Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

