Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLRY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

TLRY traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 46,290,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,029,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

