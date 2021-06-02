TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,384,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

