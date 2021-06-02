Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. 32,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 71,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

