Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 75.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $298.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

