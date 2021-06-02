Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 72,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 8,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

TTUUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Tokyu Fudosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

