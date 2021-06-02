TopBidder (BID) One Day Volume Hits $9,227.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $9,227.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,406,532 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars.

