Tower (TOWER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $333,008.00

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Tower has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $333,008.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tower has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Tower Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

