Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 364 call options.
NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. 8,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.