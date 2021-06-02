Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 364 call options.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. 8,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

