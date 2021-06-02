Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 2,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

