TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.04. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 6,079 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.