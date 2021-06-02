Travala.com Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00007884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $148.32 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01212641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.75 or 1.00043350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033178 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,677,753 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

