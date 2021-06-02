TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $12,224.38 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.