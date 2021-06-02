TRAXIA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,085.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $282,653.61 and approximately $1,085.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00284331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00186534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.01225005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.01 or 1.00116248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032932 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

