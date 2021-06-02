Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 29.2% Lower This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $896.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00186938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.69 or 0.01232674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,245.18 or 0.99874797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032732 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

