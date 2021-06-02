TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 617,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,981. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.