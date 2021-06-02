Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.56

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 25761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

