Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.56

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 25761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.