Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Rogers worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

