Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

LTC opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

