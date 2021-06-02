Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 249.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,281 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

