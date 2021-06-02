Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 258.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

