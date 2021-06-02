Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,174 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

