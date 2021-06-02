Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

