Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to announce $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $3.16. Trinseo reported earnings per share of ($2.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

TSE stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.65. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $578,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.