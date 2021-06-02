TrueDeck Market Capitalization Reaches $267,592.64 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $267,592.64 and $15,684.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

