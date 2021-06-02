TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 477 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.