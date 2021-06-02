TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $555,475.96

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $555,475.96 and approximately $780.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00073721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049729 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00277724 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00041656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008823 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

