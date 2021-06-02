Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293.80 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 295.40 ($3.86). 216,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,866,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several research firms have commented on TRST. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

