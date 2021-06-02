TrustSwap (SWAP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.44 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $103.06 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.01025841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.86 or 0.09579964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051009 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,529,259 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

