Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 0.4%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 64,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 119,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Tudor Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

