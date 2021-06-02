Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.37.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,959. The company has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

