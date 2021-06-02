Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 31.17 ($0.41).

TLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 58.13 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.57. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £828.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.