Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. 444,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after buying an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

