Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TWST traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. 444,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after buying an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
