Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Twitter were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Twitter by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Twitter by 372.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 82.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Twitter by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

