TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

two (NYSE:TWOA) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 43,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 185,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO Company Profile (NYSE:TWOA)

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

