Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.0906 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $729,022.69 and approximately $102,011.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

