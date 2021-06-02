UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.