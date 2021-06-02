UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $2.78 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $781,547.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

