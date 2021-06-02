UMA Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, UMA has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $838.56 million and $19.65 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $13.79 or 0.00036982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.01046502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.78 or 0.09642446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,720,642 coins and its circulating supply is 60,787,990 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.