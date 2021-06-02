Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $25.62 million and approximately $23,171.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

