UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Reaches $554.76 on Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $554.76 or 0.01466161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,118 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

