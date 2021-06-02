Unido EP (UDO) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $105,642.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00284331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00186534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.01225005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.01 or 1.00116248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,481,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

