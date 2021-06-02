UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $200,816.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.01204376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.56 or 1.00034999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033053 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,766 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

