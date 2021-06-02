United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 152,319 shares trading hands.

UIHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -8.30%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

