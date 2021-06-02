United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.34

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 72901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

