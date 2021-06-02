UNUS SED LEO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $4.37 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00007554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00495337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

