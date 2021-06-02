Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Upland Software worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

