Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Tops $201.15 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $20.11 or 0.00052921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $201.15 million and $7.68 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

