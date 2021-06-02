Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.83

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 2834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $21,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

